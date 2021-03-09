Bitcoin Back Above $50,000 As Market Recovers

Posted 20 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
BTC | Recovery | ProPakistani

The nasty slump of the last 2 weeks might become an afterthought as crypto markets showed healthy gains since trading resumed on Monday morning.

BTC | Bull Run | ProPakistani

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 5% on Sunday to cross $50,000 for a historic third time this year. At the time of writing, the world-famous cryptocurrency was sitting at $50,800.

ALSO READ

AMD is Making Crypto Mining GPUs to Tackle The Global Chip Shortage

Since February 2021, Bitcoin has continued to show extreme volatility despite irregular pitfalls in the crypto space.

On 21st February, BTC slipped from a record-high of $58,000 to $48,000 in 14 hours, but even then the buyers didn’t flinch and waited for the trends to recover, thus indicating growing confidence. The intelligence provider Glassnode aptly describes this evolving sentiment:

Crypto investors had their confidence finally restored when the BTC fanatic firm MicroStrategy allocated an extra $10 million in crypto holdings, taking its total BTC markup to $4.4 billion.

ALSO READ

PCB Shuts Down Its Headquarter Due to COVID-19

The remaining crypto market also shows progress. Ethereum is up almost 7% from yesterday. At $1,720, it’s still 17% shy of its record-high of over $2,000 only a fortnight ago. Excitement remains ever-present as other coins also pushed for higher momentum to maintain recovery.

For the time being, crypto continues to sail smoothly towards new highs.

Ahsan Gardezi

lens

‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ Actress Rehmat Ajmal Gets Married [Pictures]
Read more in lens

perspective

“Pakistani Women Have Great Business Acumen” Founder of Studio M
Read more in perspective
>