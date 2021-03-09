Fear Grips Students After Firing Incident in Punjab University

Two unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants opened gunfire within the boundaries of Punjab University’s New Campus earlier today.

While confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Lahore Police has said that no damage to life and property has been reported during the event in which both motorcyclists managed to flee after firing.

Police have collected two bullet casings from the crime scene and further investigation is underway after the registration of FIR.

The spokesperson added that raiding teams have been formed that will conduct raids to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

On the other hand, panic has gripped students after the incident who are demanding tightened security measures on the campus to avert similar incidents in the future.