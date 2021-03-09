NEPRA Notifies Increase in Electricity Tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified the increase of Rs. 0.89 per unit in the price of electricity.

According to details, the tariff increase has been approved on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2021 and will be charged from consumers in the billing month of March 2021.

The electricity price hike will be applicable to all categories of consumers except lifeline consumers who consume less than 50 units and K-Electric consumers and will help NEPRA generate additional revenue of Rs. 6.9 billion.

On 25 February, during a public hearing, the Central Power Purchase Agency (CCPA) had requested NEPRA to increase the per-unit cost of electricity by Rs. 0.92.

NEPRA had reserved the verdict on the completion of the hearing the same day. However, NEPRA has approved the hike of Rs. 0.89 in the per-unit price of electricity today.