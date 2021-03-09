Vivo Teases iQOO Neo5’s Key Specs on Chinese Social Media

Vivo’s gaming subsidiary iQOO is readying to launch its budget-friendly gaming phone Neo5 on 16th March in China. The handset will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and will come with iQOO’s proprietary gaming tech.

As the launch date nears, the company is slowly revealing key specs of the smartphone on Weibo to create hype.

Today iQOO uploaded a teaser poster on its official Weibo account unveiling the design details of the handset along with some key specs.

The smartphone will come with a tall display featuring a punch hole in the center. The company previously confirmed that it is built around a Samsung AMOLED E3 display integrated with a fingerprint scanner and an independent chip that allows it to offer a smoother experience by consuming less power.

According to the company, the independent display chip can upgrade ordinary SDR images to HDR, carry out frame-by-frame color analysis of the content display on the screen, and offer improved picture quality. Moreover, it also conducts color calibration and consistency calibration on each screen.

The teaser poster reveals that the iQOO Neo5’s display will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 1000Hz, 1300 nits of peak brightness, 6000000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR10+ support. Although iQOO is yet to confirm the screen size of the Neo5, according to rumors it will come with a 6.61-inch FHD+ screen.

Other specifications of the device are still under wraps but more details will be revealed soon.