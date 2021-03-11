Private Sector Can Now Import Coronavirus Vaccine

Punjab’s Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, announced on Thursday that the private sector can import the coronavirus vaccine.

She addressed a press conference in Lahore and claimed that the recent increase in the COVID-19 cases has been observed in Punjab after the return of several citizens from the United Kingdom (UK), and added that almost 126 patients are on ventilators because of the coronavirus.

“The surge in COVID-19 cases was witnessed after the return of citizens from the UK,” she emphasized.

Dr. Rashid declared that the government has set up the biggest vaccination center at the Expo Centre in Lahore and that 100,000 healthcare workers and over 4,000 senior citizens have been inoculated against the virus so far.

She also promised that there is no need to worry as the government has a large stock of the coronavirus vaccine, and clarified that there are no side effects of the Sinopham COVID-19 vaccine as per rumors.