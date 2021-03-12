Universities Also Announce Their Decision On Spring Vacation

In wake of resurging cases after the second wave of Coronavirus, all universities in seven cities of Punjab have announced early spring break from 15 March to 28 March.

The decision has been taken by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to details, universities in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi will remain closed for physical attendance between 15 and 28 March.

However, the academic process will continue online during spring break.

Furthermore, all ongoing and pre-scheduled exams in the universities in these cities will be conducted as originally planned with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

On Thursday, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in the NCOC announced spring vacations in schools and colleges in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

The move to revisit the decision regarding schools and colleges has come just days after the government resumed regular classes on 1 March. Note that all the educational institutions across the country had been reopened on 1 February after a two-month closure due to the second Coronavirus outbreak in October-November.