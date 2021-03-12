Punjab Govt to Promote Chip Technology in Universities

Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, has said that the government intends to promote chip technology at nine universities in the province.

The announcement was made at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) during the seminar ‘Skills Development in Micro and Nanoelectronics Design Technologies in the Universities of Punjab’ that the minister attended as a chief guest.

While discussing the possible integration of microchips and nanochips with universities in Pakistan, he remarked that the provincial government initially plans to promote the technology at nine well-known universities, and added that the UET Lahore will take the lead on this project.

Besides the UET Lahore campus, other institutes including the UET Taxila, the ITU Lahore, and the Islamia University Bahawalpur will also help to promote chip technology in Punjab.