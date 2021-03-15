CCoE Deliberates Controlling Circular Debt With a Monitoring Matrix

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was convened under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Islamabad on Monday.

The CCoE discussed the summary of the comprehensive Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) 2021 that covers the three-year period from FY2020-21 to FY2022-23, describes the mechanisms and initiatives to address the issue and suggests a plan of action to control the flow of Circular Debt with a monitoring matrix.

ALSO READ

RTO Faisalabad Uncovers Huge Scam of Fake and Flying Invoices

It approved the summary presented by the Power Division to ensure effective management of Circular Debt.

The CCoE also discussed the need to expedite the implementation of the Renewable Energy Policy approved by the government and directed the Ministry of Energy to hasten actions for the auction of renewable energy projects to ensure greater use of renewable energy resources.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Freelancers Earned $150 Million During FY 2019-20

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum (SAPM) Nadeem Babar, the SAPM on Power Revenue, and official of various ministries and divisions.