Xiaomi Patents “Anti Peeping” Technology for Privacy

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has patented a new privacy-focused technology that will prevent people from peeping into your phone. This technology is called the “anti peeping” technology and aims to hide your phone’s content from unwanted eyes.

The patent was originally filed back in September 2019 but was only published last week.

According to the patent’s description, this privacy feature will be powered by a dedicated sensor that will be able to detect a user’s face and save it. It will then perform facial recognition on the captured image and save at least one face in its memory. The algorithm powering the facial recognition software will then be able to determine whether unwanted faces are trying to peep into the phone.

This feature should ensure user privacy and prevent sensitive information from being leaked or peeped at. However, as with every other patent, it is unclear for now whether the company is actually working on a product based on this feature. Though if it ever becomes a reality, it would prove to be useful to many.

Other companies have worked on similar ideas in the past, but a full-fledged system based on this technology is yet to be widely adopted.