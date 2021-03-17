Margalla Hills National Park Closed Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

The Margalla Hills National Park has been closed owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in the federal capital.

The Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina S. Khan, tweeted:

“Margalla Hills National Park, which includes Trails 2,3,4,5 & 6, is now shut to the public due to the current spike in COVID-19 & the upcoming March 23rd parade. Park & trails will re-open on March 24th for weekdays only. Trails will be closed on Saturday & Sunday.”

According to the data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the coronavirus positivity ratio in Islamabad has climbed to 7.7 percent, while the national positivity ratio has reached 5.7 percent.

The data revealed that the active coronavirus cases in Pakistan have increased by around 50 percent over the last three weeks after 2,511 cases were reported within the last twenty-four hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan increased after the government relaxed restrictions on business activities, schools, offices, and market places on 24 February. However, considering the aggravating situation, the authorities have re-imposed the restrictions for two weeks.