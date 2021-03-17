Pakistani Player Wins Gold At Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers in India

Pakistani player Imtiaz Hussain has won a gold medal at the Tent Pegging World Cup Qualifiers, a three-day competition that’s currently underway in India.

Rank-wise, Imtiaz secured 42 points in the individual Lance competition. Nepal’s Kepil won silver with 38 points, while India’s Jena bagged a bronze medal with 34.5 points.

In overall statistics so far, Pakistan is winning silver with 124 points and Nepal sits on bronze with 121 points. The Indian team holds the top spot for gold in the Team Lance competition with 126.5 points.

Besides India, Pakistan and Nepal, teams from Belarus and the United States of America are also competing for glory in the three-day competition. In this regard, the tournament rules reveal that out of these teams, only one team will qualify for the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in mid-2023.