Turkish Hotel Managers Association Wants to Invest in Tourism Sector of Pakistan

Ali Can Aksu, President Tourism Hotel Managers Association of Turkey, along with his team, called on Minister of State/Chairman Board of Investment, Atif Bokhari, at the BOI office to discuss investment opportunities and offering specialized services/expertise on Pakistan tourism and hospitality industry.

TUROYD is an association of hotels and tour operators that aims to ensure the activation and development of civil society activities in the field of tourism, and supporting the people and organizations related to the industry. They are offering specialized services to 71 countries across the globe.

While delivering a presentation, Mr. Ali highlighted that tourism dynamics have drastically changed due to the ongoing pandemic, and their association is workings towards ecological tourism. He further shared that they are actively looking for new tourist destinations, and Pakistan has the potential to become one of the global tourist destinations and the best in the region.

Chairman BOI welcomed the delegation and apprised them of the Government initiative of promoting tourism. The government is looking into privatizing state-owned tourism sites, which can be an ideal opportunity for interested investors like TUROYD. He further added that there could be a collaboration for setting up specialized institutes that offer training to the hospitality and service industry. Mr. Atif said that keeping in line with our religious and cultural values, the Government of Pakistan is looking to promote family-oriented tourism, and Turkey, having traditionally similar values, can help in achieving the goal effectively.

Mr. Ali highlighted that TUROYD focuses on promoting the country’s cultural growth, in addition to the tourism and hospitality business, and shares their expertise and experience to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination.

Secretary BOI assured the delegation of all possible assistance in materializing their investment endeavors in Pakistan. BOI being the apex body of the government of Pakistan for investment promotion and facilitation is acting as one window facility for foreign investors.

In concluding remarks, Chairman BOI thanked the delegation and also assured them that BOI will support the association with the execution of their plans in Pakistan.