Here’s When PSL 2021 Is Expected to Resume

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are mulling over holding the remaining matches of PSL 2021 between 23 May and 20 June.

PCB and PSL franchises are considering at least three different options for scheduling the remaining matches of PSL 6 and will be discussing the matter in detail over the next two days.

The cricket board will hold a draft on the basis of the availability and non-availability of PSL squad players. It has also proposed a strict seven-day quarantine for all members of the PSL squads.

In this regard, the PCB is expected to make an official announcement within a week.

PCB has already decided to hold the remaining matches of PSL 6 in Karachi and outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a UK-based company.

Note that, on 4 March, PCB decided to postpone PSL 6 after multiple cricketers and officials tested positive for Coronavirus in its bio-secure bubble.