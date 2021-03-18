COVID-19 Screening Made Compulsory For People Entering Quetta

The government of Balochistan has made a decision whereby making it compulsory for people entering Quetta to get properly checked for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the provincial capital district.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Rubaba Khan, made the announcement on Tuesday after discussing the initiative with concerned members of the provincial assembly. “Passengers coming to Quetta from Lahore and other cities of the country would be screened,” she said.

ALSO READ

All Punjab Govt Buildings Are Going Solar In Coming Years

Please note that the decision was taken as per the recommendations presented by the Balochistan Coronavirus Cell in association with the Balochistan Command and Operation Center (BCOC).

Related protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the coronavirus are being regularly updated and enforced, in all federating units of the country, to help reduce the alarming number of COVID-positive cases being reported on a daily basis.