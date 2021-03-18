The World’s Most Powerful Gaming Phone is Very Fragile [Video]

The world’s most powerful gaming phone as of yet, the Asus ROG Phone 5, has finally shown up at JerryRigEverything’s renowned torture test. As always, this gave us a good look at how well it holds up under pressure, and the results were rather disappointing.

The ROG Phone 5 has a typical glass sandwich build, but with a weak point on the side frame along the antenna line. While applying pressure during the bend test, this weak point cracked, killing the display instantaneously and fatally damaging the vibration motor. This caused the motor to make loud hissing noises when triggered.

The entire glass back panel also shattered during the bend test. The USB C accessory port on the side also appears to be a weak point for the structure which can easily kill the phone under pressure. YouTuber JerryRigEverything believes that the dual battery structure for fast charging may also be the culprit, but we will not know for sure until we get to see a teardown.

The scratch test and flame test were nothing out of the ordinary. The display is protected by the new Gorilla Glass Victus, but just like last year, it scratches at a level 6 on Moh’s hardness scale and gets deeper grooves at level 7.

We recommend watching the video for more details.