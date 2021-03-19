Bitcoin Briefly Hits $60,000 Before Pulling Back Again

The fun and games continued in the crypto streets as the global market cap of cryptocurrencies held on to $1.8 trillion before trickling down 0.3% in less than 12 hours.

On the opposing block of the money games, gold made a solid comeback, pushing crypto markets back below by 25 percent its value.

Bitcoin briefly surged back into the $60,000 range after a rally during late trading ours in Europe. But overnight, those gains tanked as BTC fell back into the $58,000s, representing a 0.29% drop overall.

Ethereum saw similar patterns, peaking at around 7 pm UTC before retracing gains to be down 0.9% for the day.

Cardano, which had flourished up to 30% in gains in the last few days, saw a 10% slide in as little as a day.

The weekend has fast approached with mixed feelings on both sides of the crypto and gold streets, with investors feeling uncertain over what drama the next week will bring.

For now, big-time corporations have fervently turned their attention towards the crypto block, which somewhat spells bad news for the gold market.