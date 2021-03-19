Redmi Note 10 Pro Launched as the Cheapest 108MP Camera Phone in Pakistan

Xiaomi’s Redmi has become a fan-favorite in recent years; known for having a neat user interface and blazing-fast charging speeds. To that effect, the Redmi Note series has emerged as one of the best-selling mid-rangers in Pakistan.

Design and Display

Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution, bringing in an astonishing 120Hz refresh rate coupled with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The bottom bezel is thicker than most mid-rangers for sure, but the phone looks robust with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 holding the fort on both sides.

There is a small punch-hole cutout on the forehead for the selfie camera. The optical fingerprint sensor is on the side which also doubles as a power button.

The large camera setup on the back includes four lenses and a LED flash beside it.

Internals and Storage

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset with an Adreno 618 GPU in support. The phone comes in three variants: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The handset boots MIUI 12 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The Note 10 Pro brings a gigantic 108MP wide-angle sensor as the main camera on the back, alongside an 8MP ultrawide unit, a 5MP Telemacro camera and a 2MP camera for depth sensing.

This camera setup is rich with features including Long Exposure Mode (Moving crowd, Oil painting, Neon trails, Light painting, Starry sky, Star trails), Photo clones, Night Mode 2.0 and 108MP mode. Miscellaneous features include Video Clones, Dual Video, Shoot Steady, Pro time-lapse, Telemacro time-lapse and Video Macro.

The front sensor is a 16MP selfie shooter with features such as Selfie Night mode, AI Beautify, AI Portrait with bokeh and depth control.

Battery and Pricing

The phone has a 5020mAh high-capacity battery that supports 33W fast-charging. On full charge, the Redmi Note 10 Pro can last up to 2 days with normal use (as advertised).

The basic 6GB/128GB variant will retail for PKR 43,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant will be available for PKR 47,999. There’s also a 3-year warranty in the offing, subject to Redmi’s terms and conditions.

