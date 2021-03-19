Outdoor Dining Banned in Islamabad

Islamabad’s District Administration has placed restrictions on outdoor dining in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the federal capital.

The restrictions have been imposed under the Epidemic Disease Control Act 1958 and in compliance with the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the official notification, outdoor dining all over Islamabad will be closed at 10 PM during weekdays. As for weekends, both outdoor and indoor dining facilities across the city will remain closed.

However, the takeaway facility of all restaurants in Islamabad will remain exempted from the latest directive and will continue subject to adherence to Coronavirus SOPs.

In this regard, DC Islamabad has directed all Assistant Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates to enforce the latest directives with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped up to 7.7% after 538 new cases of Coronavirus were reported on Thursday, the city’s highest daily tally of cases during the ongoing third wave of the viral outbreak.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, Zaeem Zia, has urged the public to use facemasks and avoid close-proximity and stationary crowds.