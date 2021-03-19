PUBG Mobile to Celebrate 23rd March With Exciting New Updates

PUBG MOBILE is rolling out a fresh wave of updates, content, and special events marking its third anniversary on 21st March 2021.

Gamers can expect exciting in-game updates such as music-themed gameplay, new firearms, vehicles, and even the unfolding of a brand new Metro Royale chapter as content update 1.3 is rolled out.

What’s more, PUBG MOBILE will also be releasing its first CG movie titled ‘The Growth,’ along with the update to really set the ball rolling for a grand celebration. Capturing the journey of common PUBG MOBILE players who take the game by storm, the movie is available in-game as well as on the PUBG MOBILE Pakistan YouTube Channel.

ALSO READ

PCB Calls More Players to National Camp for Africa Tour

PUBG MOBILE Version 1.3 content update introduces an in-game electronic music festival to commemorate its third anniversary. Players can dive into the all-new music-themed game mode “Hundred Rhythms,” in the beloved Erangel map.

Upon queuing for the new variant, players will also be prompted to choose one of three special armbands on Spawn Island, boosting unique in-game powers. The armbands each offer one core active ability boost and can upgrade with two passive boosts by collecting cassettes throughout the map.

The music festival will also host an electronic music square in Erangel, Spawn Island, and Cheer Park, complete with a DJ set-up, music arcade machine, and a techno launcher for players to get a 360-degree concert experience. On stage, players can tune into special remixed versions of PUBG MOBILE Originals music, which will be playing on loop.

They are also in for a surprise with more music being curated by the DJ and being played for a special celebration of the anniversary from 15th March onwards. In addition, there will be a music player in players’ space allowing them to listen to different songs by getting the albums, which can be set as the background music as well for their space.

ALSO READ

KP Govt To Build Hydro-Electric “Mining Farms” For Cryptocurrencies

Moreover, to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23rd, PUBG MOBILE also has an exciting collaboration with Pakistan-based streetwear brand ‘Rastah’ to introduce players to all-new in-game Pakistani style skins. Available for 666UC, it will come with chances to win extra rewards with the set.

With Rastah translating to ‘journey’ in Urdu, the collaboration serves to capture the journey to the battleground along with the indigenous style of players. The collaborative items will be available at pop-up shops set up in Lahore and Karachi later this month, bringing both Rastah’s garments and the PUBG MOBILE game closer to the people of Pakistan.

The pop-up shop will debut in Lahore, running from March 14 to March 18, and in Karachi from March 21 until March 25. For a truly unforgettable experience, PUBG MOBILE will also be bringing back the popular URDU female voice pack and offering more free skins upon logging in.

Bringing its own twist of Pakistani flavor and style, in true celebration, PUBG MOBILE has an array of all-time favorites and new additions being introduced to make this a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience.

About Rastah

Pakistan-based Rastah is a brand pioneering the harmony of traditional and contemporary design from South Asia. A synthesis of Pakistani craftsmanship and streetwear, the fashion house is maverick-like, occupying a niche space on the shelf of urban design. In Urdu ‘rastah’ means path or journey, the perfect descriptor when it comes to the culturally rich designs at hand.