USF Approves Rs. 8 Billion for New Optical Fiber and Broadband Projects

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Board has approved nine projects worth approximately Rs. 8.15 billion to provide High-Speed Mobile Broadband services to approximately 7.59 million people in the unserved and underserved areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab.

As advised by the Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, the USF Board approved the awarding of the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development contracts to Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone. It also awarded the Optic Fiber Cable contracts to Nayatel and PTCL.

The board also approved the launch of a new program called the ‘Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development Program for Tourist Locations’ to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The Federal Secretary for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) & the Chairman of the USF Board, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, chaired the seventy-sixth meeting of the USF Board of Directors on Friday. While addressing the meeting, he said that ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’ can see fruition only if every citizen of the country has access to mobile technology and internet services.

ALSO READ

PTA Starts Registration of Social Media Companies for Removal of Unlawful Online Content

The Federal Minister for IT& T issued clear instructions in this regard that development projects need to be initiated and executed in all the remote and economically marginalized areas. He also expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the USF for cumulatively presenting Rs. 30 billion worth of projects in 31 months. These projects include the unserved and underserved areas in the former region of the FATA, and Balochistan, Sindh, KP, and the Punjab.

The Federal Secretary for IT&T added that as advised by the Federal Minister for IT&T, the board has approved special projects on an urgent basis for the provision of High-Speed Mobile Broadband services in tourist areas. The completion of these projects is not only aligned with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for promoting tourism but will also provide these services to tourists and the citizens, and support them in income-generating activities.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, apprised the members of the board about the projects and shed light on the new program that focuses on providing High-Speed Mobile Broadband services to tourist destinations.

He added that the team of the USF is working relentlessly to provide High-Speed Mobile Broadband services in areas including Babusar Top, Lake Saif Ul Malook, and Sharan Forest in Manshera District, Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir District, Mahodand Lake in Swat District, and Galiyaat.

This will provide Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to domestic and foreign tourists and will play a significant role in sending a timely response to the concerned agencies in case of an emergency.

According to the details, the board approved awarding contracts under the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development program worth around Rs. 3.68 billion to Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone that will benefit an unserved population of approximately 2.6 million and an unserved area of approximately 37,730 sq. km.

ALSO READ

PTA to Hold Next Generation Mobile Services Spectrum Auction in May

Jazz is being awarded the contract for the districts of Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore in Sindh, the districts of Multan and Khanewal in the Punjab, and the districts of Pishin, Killa Abdullah, and Quetta in Balochistan. It will serve an unserved population of around 2.22 million in 819 unserved muazas and an unserved area of approximately 16,357 sq. km.

Similarly, Telenor is being awarded the contract for the districts of Swat, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, and Charsadda in KP that will benefit an unserved population of approximately 0.22 million in 120 unserved muazas and an unserved area of approximately 2,279 sq. km.

Likewise, Ufone is being awarded the contract for Panjgur District in Balochistan that will benefit an unserved population of approximately 0.15 million in 69 unserved muazas and an unserved area of approximately 19,094 sq. km.

The board also approved awarding contracts under the Optic Fiber Cable program to Nayatel and the PTCL for the Punjab. Nayatel is being awarded the contract for the districts of Ranjanpur and Muzaffargarh, and the PTCL is being awarded the contract for DG Khan District.

The Optic Fiber Cable projects are valued at approximately Rs. 4.47 billion and are aimed at the laying of 1,632 km of optical fiber cable to connect 228 towns and union councils to provide High Speed Mobile Broadband services to an unserved population of approximately 4.98 million.

The board members Muhamad Omar Malik, Member of Telecom MoITT; Maj. Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman of the PTA; Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO of the NITB; Irfan Wahab, CEO of Telenor Pakistan; Imran Akhtar Shah, VP for Government Sales, SuperNet Pvt. Ltd. and Nominee of Data Licensees; Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumer Association of Pakistan and Nominee of Consumer Group; and the management of the USF Co. also attended the meeting.