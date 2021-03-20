Breaking: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Faisal Sultan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus today.

He shared the news on Twitter:

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

As the Prime Minister is above 60 years old, he was vaccinated under NCOC guidelines two days ago. It is possible that he contracted the virus before he was vaccinated, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

It should be noted, however, that vaccines don’t prevent infection but rather strengthen your immune system through antibodies. Covid-19 antibodies could take up to 28 days to develop after the first shot.

When vaccinated, one could still get infected but the severity of the disease wouldn’t be as ugly as it could be without vaccination.

It must also be mentioned that vaccinated individuals could also contract virus (as mentioned above) and may transmit it further too.

This is a developing story, we will share more info as more comes to light.