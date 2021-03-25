COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches Alarming Levels in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Coronavirus positivity rate has reached 10.15% as the third wave of COVID-19 continues to intensify countrywide, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, 3,964 cases new cases and 63 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 across the country. Overall, Pakistan has recorded 640,988 cases and 14,028 deaths due to Coronavirus.

ALSO READ

HEC Announces Its Decision On Universities In High-Risk Areas

Data from Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shows that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Lahore has jumped up to 18% after 1,366 individuals tested positive for the viral infection.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 2,571 cases, its highest daily tally of COVID-19 since June 2020.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has revealed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the federal capital has reached 8.8% after 460 individuals tested positive for the viral infection.

Data from KP’s Health Department shows that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Peshawar has jumped to 10% after 347 individuals tested positive for the viral disease.