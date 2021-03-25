Lahoris Are Being Punished Heavily For Not Wearing Masks

Authorities in Lahore are strictly implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stringent protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has gripped the heavily populated city. Additionally, rigid measures are being taken to deal with people not wearing face masks.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Model Town, Ibrahim Arbab, took a few rounds of the area and personally directed citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

To set an example for the masses, the AC forced several citizens to stand on the roads in broad daylight for more than 30 minutes each as punishment for their failure to comply with the prescribed health and safety regulations. He also distributed face masks to the people in his vicinity and urged everyone to follow the government during this difficult time.

The Government of Pakistan began imposing micro-smart lockdowns (with restricted movement) in various cities of Punjab on Monday to prevent the growth of the pandemic.

These lockdowns are being imposed in seven high-risk cities while restricting the movement of the people to their homes. Consequently, the lockdowns are being strictly enforced in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Gujrat.