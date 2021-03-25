Samsung is Developing DDR5 RAM With 512GB Capacity and 7200 Mb/s Speeds

Samsung wants to be the first to develop a DDR5 RAM module packing an insane 512GB capacity, and it’s right on track to do so. The Korean tech giant has announced that the new generation RAM modules are under development and will be aimed at AI/ML, exascale hyper-computing, analytics, networking, etc.

Samsung has said these 512GB DDR5 memory modules will expand the company’s existing portfolio to offer more capacity than ever before. These modules will be based on HKMG or High-K Metal Gate process nodes, the same nodes that were used for Samsung’s GDDR6 VRAM modules. This process node allows the memory to prevent power leaks and increase power efficiency by 13%.

In terms of performance, the Samsung 512GB DDR5 RAMs offer twice as much speed as DDR4 RAM with up to 7200 Mb/s. There are a total of 40 DRAM chips on each stick and each one has eight layers of 16 Gb DRAM modules.

Samsung has only said that they are sampling different variants of DDR5 modules for now and has not revealed a launch date. However, we can expect to see a launch by the end of the year with Intel and AMD joining in soon after, but we also expect high prices for memory modules with that much capacity.