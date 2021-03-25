Sindh Announces Exam Dates for Matric and Inter Students

The Sindh government has issued the final date for examinations scheduled for classes Nursery to 12th across the province. The schedule is in line with the decisions the Sindh Education Department’s steering committee took during the January 30 meeting.

As per the decision, the examinations for class 9th and 10th will stretch from July 1 to July 15. The exams for classes 11th and 12th will begin on July 28 and end on August 16.

ALSO READ

Punjab Students Will Not be Promoted Without Exams This Year

Similarly, the examinations for class Nursery to 7th will commence from June 7, while the results will be announced on June 26.

Examinations will be held in two shifts, the morning and evening, and would also be scheduled on Saturdays. The results of the class 10th examinations will be announced on September 15. Whereas the results of class 9th will be announced two months after exams.

ALSO READ

58 Out of 66 OMCs in Pakistan Are Involved in Smuggling: SAPM Nadeem Babar

The results for class 12th will be announced on October 15, while the results for class 11th will be released 60 days after the completion of exams.

The summer vacation will be for one month this year, starting from the first of August.