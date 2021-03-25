Punjab Students Will Not be Promoted Without Exams This Year

The Punjab government has made it clear that no student will be promoted this year without appearing in the examinations.

The clarification came from the provincial government’s spokesperson, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, following the federal government’s decision to extend the vacations of spring break in schools located in seven cities due to the third wave of COVID-19.

Talking to the media following the announcement, Cheema said that the exams might be delayed for a while but will not be canceled this year.

Schools will remain open in the districts where the prevalence ratio of coronavirus cases is low.

The spokesperson mentioned that the positivity rate in Punjab has jumped to 9.5 percent, which is an alarming sign.

The provincial government is ardently following the directives of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for containing the disease, Cheema said.

Wedding halls, restaurants, and offices are closed, whereas, indoor activities have also been restricted.

The third wave of coronavirus is more lethal than the previous ones, she added.