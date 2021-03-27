Zeiss: The Power Behind vivo X60 Pro’s Camera

vivo’s X series is all about photography – it always brings innovation in-camera with elegance in design and unique features to make it stand out.

Announced in Pakistan today for Rs. 129,999, the vivo X60 Pro has some impressively versatile camera hardware in a very sleek and stylish design. Co-engineered with ZEISS, this new flagship smartphone aims to redefine mobile photography.

It also packs a jaw-dropping specs sheet featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 120Hz Refresh Rate, LTM HDR+, 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 7.59mm AG Glass Design, 12 + 3GB RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and blazing-fast 5G connectivity.

However, the most talked-about feature of X60 Pro is the inclusion of ZEISS Optics. X60 Pro is integrating vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, bringing the ZEISS Imaging quality to smartphones and making X60 Pro’s photography function more powerful, and adding the famous ZEISS look to your images.

But what exactly is ZEISS and how it will help vivo take its photography experience to the next level?

Why ZEISS Optics is a Big Deal

ZEISS is a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics. It is represented in nearly 50 countries around the world. Over the last 175 years, ZEISS gained unique expertise in optics and imaging. Many milestones of imaging are inseparably linked with ZEISS and part of humankind’s memory.

ZEISS loves imaging – be it in space, on Earth, at work and home, while traveling, in science and education, for sharing on Social Media, or for keeping our private memories for friends and family.

Photos and videos shot with ZEISS optics feature a certain quality and brilliance many millions of users appreciate.

The X60 Pro is all about professional-standard photography, aesthetic design, and flagship performance. This expertise and know-how now flow into the vivo ZEISS co-engineered optical system.

Sharp, distortion-free images – with no aberration to speak of and with true color in a wide and dynamic range – this in combination with the ZEISS Look allows mobile photographers to create unique and beautiful images.

The birth of the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System means that vivo is no longer alone in the journey to create solutions to fit all user scenarios.