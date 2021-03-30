Man Spends Tens of Thousands to Avoid Rs. 300 Challan

A resident of Chakwal District has reportedly spent Rs. 35,000 in a bid to avoid a traffic violation ticket worth Rs. 300 that was issued by the National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP).

The offender, Mohammad Noman Awan, was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel for using unregistered/duplicate number plates on his car.

The reprobate has sought the assistance of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to get the violation rescinded.

Awan has petitioned the IHC on the grounds that the Motorway Ordinance has not stated that adorning duplicate number plates is illegal. His counsel, Advocate Saad Bin Safdar, spoke to the media about the case, and remarked that “it isn’t a matter of Rs. 300 but it involved a substantial question of law”.

He stated,

Under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1956, only Motor Vehicle Registration Authority issues specific registration number plates that are computerized and of similar size and shape. For the motorists plying their vehicles in Punjab it is mandatory to use these plates on their vehicles. However, since Motorway falls under federal government’s jurisdiction, Punjab’s or any other province’s laws don’t apply there.

Advocate Safdar also mentioned that the National Highway & Safety Ordinance 2000, does not obligate the Motorway Police to regulate traffic and administer violation tickets at the same time.

Meanwhile, the petitioner has spent over Rs. 35,000 for counsel, travel expenses, and court fees.

The presiding judge, Justice Babar Sattar, has issued notices to the NHMP Inspector General for him to submit his response by 29 April.