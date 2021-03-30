Xiaomi Launches Mi Mix Folding Phone With a Human-Eye Like Camera

The folding phone market is about to be shaken up once again as Xiaomi has released its first-ever folding smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold. This marks one of the biggest releases of Xiaomi over the past few years and a long time coming for the classic Mi Mix series.

It is packed with so many innovative and next-generation features that the folding display may not even be the most interesting part of it.

Let’s have a better look.

Design and Display

The Mi Mix Fold has the same form factor as the Galaxy Fold. It is an outward folding design that resembles a book, where the main screen is on the inside and a smaller secondary screen is on the outside. The main screen is an 8.01-inch OLED panel with 1440p resolution and no punch-holes or notches. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision alongside the DCI-P3 gamut for a color-accurate display.

The outer screen is a 90Hz 6.52-inch AMOLED display with an odd 840 x 2,520 resolution (27:9 aspect ratio) and a punch-hole selfie camera, but you can also use the main camera for selfies. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Xiaomi says that the folding hinge is durable enough to handle 1,000,000 folds before it breaks and the hinge is 27% lighter than similar folding phones.

It also boasts a quad-speaker system using Harmon Kardon’s hardware. Xiaomi has made its own 3D spatial audio algorithm to create the illusion of 3D sound.

Internals and Storage

The internals are graced with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chip and two different memory variants including 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. Both of these memory variants have support for UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 RAM for snappy performance.

The software has support for all kinds of large-screen multitasking features including a full Desktop Mode for the inner display. There’s also a very extensive cooling mechanism inside the phone to dissipate heat from 5G antennas, the processor, and the charging mechanism.

Cameras

The main camera includes a 108MP Samsung GN2 sensor that is paired with a 13MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto 30x zoom lens that can also act as a macro camera zooming in as close as 3cm. These lenses come with Xiaomi’s new liquid lens technology that we also saw on the Mi 11 Ultra. This lets the telephoto camera lens act as a macro camera too, which Xiaomi calls, the Telemacro camera.

Further, all of these cameras are powered by Xiaomi’s new in-house image processor, the Surge C1, which promises better image quality and autofocus.

Battery and Pricing

The large 5,020 mAh battery has support for 67W fast charging, which is faster than any other folding phone at the moment.

As for pricing, the Mi Mix Fold has been launched in China for $1520 (converted) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which is much cheaper than current flagship folding phones, such as the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The 12GB/512 GB model will cost $1670 while the top-end 16GB RAM/512GB model will cost $1977.

Note that these prices are for China only, international prices will be higher.

Mi Mix Fold Specifications