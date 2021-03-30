Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Is One of the Thinnest and Lightest Android Phones for €299

The affordable sibling in the Xiaomi Mi 11 family has finally become official as the Mi 11 Lite which has debuted globally. The Chinese market will get the 5G only version, whereas the global market will get the 4G model with a few key differences.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is one of the thinnest and lightest Android phones ever, weighing only 159 grams and measuring 160.53 mm x 75.72 mm x 6.81 mm. The 4G and 5G variants are no different when it comes to design. Both have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The selfie camera is housed in a cornered punch-hole cutout and the rear features a triple camera module. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite’s color options glow under the sun and change their shade as well.

Internals and Storage

This is where the two variants mostly differ. The Chinese 5G variant features the all-new 5nm Snapdragon 780G SoC, whereas the global sibling (4G), gets the familiar but comparatively underpowered Snapdragon 732G. You also get cheaper memory variants including 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, whereas the Chinese model goes up to 8GB/128GB.

Both variants have a microSD card slot and Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Cameras

The main camera on the back is a 64MP sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. The main camera setup is identical on the two variants and both have enhanced Night Mode photography.

The global variant gets a 16MP selfie shooter instead of a 20MP camera on the Chinese variant.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones get a 4,250 mAh battery packed with 33W fast charging. This should be able to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour.

The global variant for the Mi 11 Lite will start at 300€, whereas the Chinese variant will cost 350€.

Specifications