Huawei’s US Chip Sanctions to Ease Soon

In a recent announcement, Arm has detailed that its latest A9 architecture will most likely be licensed to Huawei Technologies. Since the new chip technology is of British origin, this new partnership will most likely ease Huawei’s supply chain issues.

The SCMP has reported that the British chipmaker is planning to supply the Chinese smartphone maker with its latest chips since it is not subject to US trade regulations. Under the imposed sanctions, Huawei’s advanced chip designer unit HiSilicon has lost access to advanced chip technology that originated from America due to US sanctions.

Earlier this week, during a media event, Vice president of solutions marketing at the Arm, Ian Smythe, stated,

Following a comprehensive review, Arm has determined that its Arm v9 architecture is not subject to the US Export Administration Regulations.

He also announced that the company has shared its review with the appropriate US government agencies as well.

The new V9 architecture that Smythe is talking about was launched in the UK last week. It is not covered by US restrictions hence, Huawei will be able to kickstart its smartphone product again. This comes as great news for the smartphone maker. Over the past year, Huawei lost more than half of its share in the market. Let’s see how this new venture helps the company regain its position.