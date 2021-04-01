OGDCL Appoints Zafar Masud As its New Chairman

Zafar Masud – who had made news for miraculously escaping PIA’s plane crash – has been appointed as the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Company Limited (OGDCL) for a period of three years.

His recruitment to the state-owned and the biggest oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan has been made under Section 192 of the Companies’ Act, 2017, according to stock filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Masud is a seasoned banker and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience. He has served at top positions for multinational banks in Pakistan and abroad, and was the Regional Managing Director & CEO for Southern Africa, Barclays Bank plc. He has served at government institutions including National Savings and the Ministry of Finance, and was a member of the boards of various public sector organizations including the State Bank of Pakistan, and the Port Qasim Authority.

He is currently the President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, and has served as a Member of the OGDCL’s Board. He has also written articles on finance, economics, and energy for local dailies.

Besides him, the Directors of the OGDCL’s Board were recently elected for a term of three years at the 11th Extraordinary General Meeting of the company in accordance with Section 159 of the Companies’ Act, 2017.

The elected directors include Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Mather Niaz Rana, Kamran Ali Afzal, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Haroon-ur-Rafique, Zafar Masud, Akbar Ayub Khan, Muhammad Riaz Khan, Shamama Tul Amber Arbab, and Jahanzaib Durrani.