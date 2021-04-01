Oppo F19 Launched With Triple Cameras and 5,000 mAh Battery

After launching the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ in March, Oppo has now unveiled the vanilla F19 in Sri Lanka and will launch it in India soon. The handset comes with a mid-range chipset, good memory configurations, and a good camera.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the handset looks like other smartphones in the series. It is available in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colors.

It is built around a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, standard 60 Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole cutout, 409 PPI density, and 84.4 percent screen to body ratio.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the handset comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC topped with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. On the software front, it runs Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

Around the back, the Oppo F19 packs a triple sensor camera setup featuring a 48 MP main sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP shooter sitting behind an f/2.4 aperture lens.

Battery and Pricing

The mid-ranger packs a 5000 mAh cell with 33W fast charging. The availability and pricing details will be revealed on 6th April.

Oppo F19 Specifications