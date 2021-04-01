Pakistani Student Develops Smart Cap for Visually Impaired People

A student from Lahore has developed a smart cap that enables visually impaired individuals to walk freely without using a stick.

According to details, Muhammad Ahmed has made this unique cap equipped with modern technology as part of his final year project.

While speaking with a local news channel, Ahmed said the cap uses vibration and sound modes to detect and alert the visually impaired people of any hurdles within a 2.5 meters radius.

The smart cap alerts the wearer about obstacles through sound beeps in sound mode while it notifies about obstructions through bone conduction in vibration mode. For those unaware, bone conduction is the conduction of sound to the inner ear primarily through the bones of the skull.

If there is a hurdle on the right side, the cap will vibrate on the right side. In case of an obstacle on the left side, the cap will vibrate on the left side. If there is an obstruction on the front, both sides will vibrate simultaneously.

The vibration mode has been specifically designed to allow visually disabled people to walk freely without a stick in crowded and noisy spaces.

Ahmed plans to manufacture the smart cap at a large scale through government funding and distribute it free of cost among blind and visually impaired individuals.