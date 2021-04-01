This Bendable 8K Smart TV Makes Sound Without Speakers

Chinese electronics manufacturer Skyworth released two new high-end TVs at its product launch conference yesterday. These 8K OLED TVs are the first to feature Original Brand Manufacturer (OBM) flexible displays and all kinds of other high-end features.

The two TV models are called W82 and W92, and both of them feature flexible OLED panels with 8K resolution, which also makes them an industry first. The W92 has an 88-inch screen with a resolution of 7680×4320 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also brings Skyworth’s enhanced AI engine.

These Smart TVs come with MEMC chips that enable 120 frames at 8K resolution for the best gaming experience.

Another industry first on these TVs is the all-new Acoustic Glass Sound Technology that allows the whole glass panel to produce sound. This is achieved by four 30-core electromagnetic drivers that are spread evenly throughout the glass plate that directly drive the glass to produce sound.

The sound system also includes Skyworth’s self-developed Acoustic Built-in Bass Drum, pneumatic tweeters, and a point-to-face sound feature for the best immersive audio experience.

A 12MP gimbal AI camera sits at the top of the TV that can shoot in all directions. This camera is capable of shooting clear images even under low light conditions and is loaded with features such as family care, panoramic family portrait, portrait tracking video call, etc.

The Skyworth 8K OLED TV will retail for an eye-watering price of $30,521 in China.