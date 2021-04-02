Huawei Band 6 Launched With A Bigger Display and Better Features

Huawei has launched its Band 6 that has a much more luxurious look to it. However, for now, the band has only launched in Malaysia. Its Chinese launch will follow next week.

Design and Display

The new Huawei Band comes with a rectangular interface clasped between silicon straps. There is a physical button on the side like Watch Fit. Without the straps, the body of the watch weighs 18g. The straps are made of UV-treated silicone rubber.

It features a 1.47-inch FullView Color AMOLED touch screen display with a resolution of 194×368 pixels, 282 PPI, 64% screen-body ratio. According to the company, the display area has increased to about 148% as compared to its predecessor.

Other Features

The watch is equipped with the Huawei TruSeen™ 4.0 24-hour heart-rate monitoring sensor, Huawei TruSleep™ 2.0 sleep monitoring, and Huawei TruRelax™ stress monitoring, as well as a SpO2 sensor for Blood Oxygen measurement.

In addition to this, it supports 96 workout modes, health tracking, personal assistant, notifications for calls, messages, music control, and remote access to the smartphone’s camera. The latter is only available for EMUI devices.

Other features include 6-axis accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, 5ATM water resistance, Magnetic charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 & BLE for connectivity.

Battery and Pricing

The fitness tracker offers 2 weeks of battery life. According to the company, charging it for five minutes will yield 2 days’ worth of battery.

Pricing and availability details are still under wraps.