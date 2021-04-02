Punjab Allocates Rs. 1.5 Billion for Purchasing COVID-19 Vaccine

The government of Punjab has set aside Rs. 1.5 billion procurement of single dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar revealed this while addressing the media outside the newly established coronavirus vaccination center at Greater Iqbal Park on Thursday.

The Chief Minister praised the health department, as well as the administration for their work and said that the arrangements at the facility are up to the mark.

The CM Punjab maintained that special persons and elderly people will be vaccinated at their residence through a special ambulance service.

Buzdar also highlighted the deteriorating situation of the pandemic and said that 64 people had died in the province during the last 24 hours, while 275 critical patients are under treatment.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab’s healthcare system is under stress due to the third outbreak of COVID-19, and the need for oxygen among patients has gone up seven times.

The CM also mentioned that over 400,000 elderly citizens have been vaccinated so far and vowed to expedite the vaccination process further.

The provision of vaccination doses from the federal government is being ensured. More vaccination centers are being set up in Lahore and the total number will increase to 127 centers in Punjab.

The chief minister stressed that the virus is spreading rapidly across the province, with the positivity ratio topping 12 percent in some districts.

In order to control the situation, strict lockdown is in place in these districts while partial lockdown has been imposed in seven cities where the prevalence rate is more than 12%.

Usman Buzdar appealed the masses to strictly follow standard operating procedures to stay safe.