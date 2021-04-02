Redmi Teases An Affordable Gaming Phone Launch Soon

After Redmi launched its Note 10 series and K40 series and Xiaomi spent two days launching new products, consumers started believing that the companies will halt their launches for a few months. A Weibo user recently commented that ‘there’d be no new phones in April’. However, Redmi’s Product Director, Wang Teng Thomas, contested the comment by asking ‘Who said that?’

He indirectly admitted that a new Redmi phone is set to launch in April. Previous leaks and rumors endorse this news as well. Rumors about a Redmi phone powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset have been making rounds on the internet. The phone will most likely be a budget-friendly gaming phone. Reportedly, it is codenamed Ares and will come with physical shoulder triggers.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Launched in Pakistan With Tiny Bezels, Slim Build and Low Price

Other rumors suggest that the upcoming handset will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It will be built around a flat OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and will use the new E4 panel by Samsung.

Another leak suggests that the alleged gaming handset will cost somewhere around $300-$380 and will be one of the cheapest gaming smartphones to hit the market. PlayfulDroid recently reported that there are chances that the phone will come with POCO branding and will most likely be a part of the F-series.

More details will be revealed soon.