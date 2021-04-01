Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Launched in Pakistan With Tiny Bezels, Slim Build and Low Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite became official in China earlier this week, and it has already made its way to Pakistan. The 4G version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is now available at Mi Store for PKR 44,000 in the 6GB/128GB configuration and two colors.

Keep in mind that Xiaomi phones get sold out rather quickly, so sit tight if it is unavailable at the moment.

The Mi 11 Lite is one of the lightest and slimmest Android phones out there. It weighs only 159 grams and its dimensions are 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm. It also has some of the smallest display bezels ever seen on a phone.

This display is a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It can display up to a billion colors and has support for HDR10 as well. The mid-range Snapdragon 732G is at the helm of the phone with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is unclear whether other memory configurations will become available in Pakistan.

The main camera setup includes a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP depth sensor. These cameras perform exceptionally well at night thanks to Xiaomi’s upgraded night vision mode. The same can be said for the 16MP selfie camera.

The 4,250 mAh battery can be topped quite fast thanks to the 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Specifications