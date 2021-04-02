This Arthritis Drug Prevents You From Developing Immunity Against COVID-19

A recent study has shown that the initial doses of Coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca produce weak immune responses in patients also receiving rheumatoid arthritis drug known as “Infliximab.”

Infliximab is manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and sold under the brand name “Remicade.” It is also known to cure a wide range of other autoimmune disorders including plaque psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.

During the study in which 865 patients who were receiving Infliximab regularly participated, researchers observed that these individuals developed poor antibody responses after getting administered the initial doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Researchers noted that weak immune responses after receiving initial doses of Coronavirus vaccines put these individuals at increased risk of contracting the COVID-19 disease.

However, they observed that booster doses of Coronavirus vaccines produced strong immune responses in most of the participants of the study.

Researchers have recommended people taking Infliximab regularly take precautionary measures and not delay the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Until patients receive a second vaccine dose, they should consider that they are not protected from SARS-CoV-2 infection and continue to practice safety measures including social distancing.

Furthermore, researchers also found that a small subset of patients failed to develop intended immune responses even after receiving both doses of Coronavirus vaccines.

Researchers have suspected that these findings will apply to other drugs in the class known as TNF inhibitors, including Abbvie’s Humira and Amgen’s Enbrel, two of the world’s top-selling medicines.