Pakistan Set to Export Beef to China For the First Time in History

For the first time ever, Pakistan is set to begin exporting beef to China in the near future.

Organic Meat is a local public listed company that has been awarded approvals and registration by the Chinese customs authorities for the export of heat-treated beef to the People’s Republic of China.

According to a stock filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company has acquired a system for a heat treatment process that eliminates the virus that causes the foot and mouth disease from meat.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Reports Highest Monthly Exports in 10 Years

The export of meat and meat products by Pakistani companies is gradually increasing due to their adoption of new technologies and the standards of Hilal foods. Consequently, Pakistan’s meat companies have been enhancing their exports in recent years to different regions, including the traditional markets of the Gulf countries, and concentrating exports to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain in particular, as well as to Malaysia and Vietnam. Last year, two Pakistani companies had received approval from the concerned Malaysian authorities to export meat and meat products to Malaysia.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of meat and meat products have maintained a double-digit growth of 12 percent year-on-year. It surged to $216 million during the period of July to February during the financial year 2020-21, as compared to $210 million recorded in a similar period of the previous financial year.

ALSO READ

Forex Reserves Surge by $378 Million

The consistent growth of exports to both the traditional and new emerging markets will also attract new investments in the local companies and in the area of livestock.

The Organic Meat claims that the system and process will enable it to enter into more exporting countries in the future. Last year in December, it had won an export deal of supplying meat to the traditional market of Saudi Arabia.

The company was listed with the PSX last year for the raising of funds, which resulted in the expansion of its operations and businesses.