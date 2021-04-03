Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 to Feature Dual Batteries: Leak

Samsung has a number of foldable smartphones coming this year including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Z Flip 2. We have seen the Z Flip 2 in several reports over the past few months, but now we have more substantial info thanks to official certifications from several authorities.

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 has been certified by China’s 3C, Safety Korea, and the DEKRA agencies. These listings show that the upcoming foldable phone will have a dual battery system.

The listing from Safety Korea even reveals pictures of these dual batteries.

These two batteries have a model number EB-BF711ABY and EB-BF712ABY and have a capacity of 2,370 mAh and 903 mAh respectively. This makes for a total of 3,300 mAh, which is the same as the original Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G. This could prove to be quite low for a flagship foldable phone, and we sure hope there will be more on the final version, especially if we spend a fortune on it.

As for the battery setup, we can only assume that the larger battery will be housed at the top while the smaller one could be residing at the bottom. Although we are yet to see any design leaks on the Z Flip 2.

According to previous reports, the foldable phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a narrower frame. We are also expecting to see chipset and camera upgrades, but there is still a lack of concrete details.