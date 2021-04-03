Sindh Calls For Vaccinating Chronically Ill Patients, Ban on Public Transport

The Government of Sindh has recommended a ban on inter-provincial public transport, and has sought permission for people suffering from chronic illness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 irrespective of their age.

The provincial Home Department has written a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), citing suggestions from a meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and attended by medical experts. According to the letter, an immediate ban on inter-provincial or inter-city public transport has been suggested for a period of two weeks, adding that public transport should be given only two days to operate per week.

The letter read:

Special focus and strict implementation should be ensured from districts with high positivity ratios.

The provincial government has recommended that the transport of goods in compliance with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be permitted.

The letter also contained a request for people suffering from chronic diseases, including heart and kidney illnesses, and cancer to be vaccinated against the coronavirus regardless of their ages.

Furthermore, it stated that the COVID-19 registration of every citizen should commence so that the demand for the vaccine may be assessed.