PIA Suspends Chairman of Pilots’ Association

The President of the Pakistan Airlines Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has been suspended by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for violation of rules and regulations.

The administration of PIA has suspended the Chairman of the representative body of the pilots, Chaudhry Salman Riaz, and has issued a show-cause notice for the violations of rules.

According to the notification issued by PIA, Salman Riaz had sent a letter to the cabin crew detailing false and groundless allegations against the PIA’s administration.

It also revealed that as a result of his actions, Riaz has been prohibited from continuing his services with immediate effect as his actions have damaged the credibility of the national air carrier.

In other news, PIA will operate two additional flights to Britain before 9 April to facilitate travelers before the UK’s new travel restrictions come into effect. The ban imposed by the UK will be enforced from 4 AM on Friday, 9 April.