Sindh Demands Complete Closure of Transport from KP and Punjab

Sindh Education Minister, Saeed Ghani, has demanded complete suspension of public transport from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa given the worsening coronavirus situation.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said that the closure of schools was discussed at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting, and the majority of the steering committee had suggested closing the schools.

He said that the situation in COVID-19 in Sindh is not similar to that in Punjab and KP. Therefore, inter-provincial transport, trains, and air travel from these two provinces should be stopped because if people kept coming and going, the UK-variant of COVID-19 would also spread in Sindh. He said that there are fears that the situation in Sindh could worsen.

Saeed Ghani said that the closure of schools will affect the education sector and has already damaged the education of children. He hoped that the private schools would understand the compulsion of the government of Sindh.

No one, including the government, wants loss of education or closure of schools, it is a compulsion.

The provincial education minister further said that it is clear that this year no examination will be passed without exams, and students will not be promoted to the next class without appearing in examinations.

Ghani’s demand came a day after the NCOC decided to suspend inter-provincial transport for only two days a week. The NCOC convened a meeting on Sunday to decide on Sindh’s demand to suspend transport between provinces to control the spread of UK-variant cases in the province. However, the forum decided to close public transport between the provinces on Saturdays and Sundays. The trains and goods transport will continue as usual.