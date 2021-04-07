Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Could Have a Smaller Outer Display: Leak

A recent leak shedding light on the displays of different foldable phones has revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might sport a considerably smaller outer display compared to its predecessors.

The leak suggests that it will have a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.7-inch inner display. It sounds quite weird that Samsung is increasing the size of the internal display and decreasing the size of the outer display. This might be a part of the company’s plan to reduce foldable phone prices.

Except the Z Fold3 outer screen size which I haven't heard just yet, rest are match perfectly with what I heard and leaked (refering to the Z phones, and I haven't heard anything about OPPO/vivo foldable phones) pic.twitter.com/na9lbbtzs8 — CEO of Chun Corp (Tet forever) (@chunvn8888) April 6, 2021

However, there is a high chance that this is a typing error and the actual number was supposed to be 6.4-inches. Considering the Fold 2 has a 6.23-inch outer screen, and that Fold 3 is expected to feature a slightly larger inner screen, i.e., from 7.6-inches to 7.7-inches, it makes sense that the company would be able to fit a slightly bigger outer display as well.

In addition to information regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the leak also provides details regarding the displays of foldable phones by other manufacturers. The Z Flip 2 will have a 6.8-inch inner screen and a 1.9-inch outer screen. The panels for both phones will be sourced from Samsung Display.

For Mate X2, Huawei has turned to BOE for supplying both inner and outer panels. On the other hand, Oppo’s foldable phone with a 7.1-inch inner display and the 1.5-2-inch outer display will use panels from Samsung Display and BOE respectively. Meanwhile, Xiaomi used panels from various suppliers for the inner display of its Mi Mix Fold, i.e., split between Samsung Display and TCL China Star Optoelectronics, whereas its outer screen only comes from TCL CSOT.