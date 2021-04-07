Samsung to Stop Making Exynos-Powered Galaxy S20 FE Phones

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) last year, which was arguably the best value-for-money smartphone in the S20 series. The phone was launched with an Exynos as well as a Snapdragon variant, but fresh news on the matter suggests that Samsung is about to stop producing the Exynos model.

We have seen a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S20 FE make rounds at benchmarks lately, and we now have more information on the mysterious upcoming model. According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will stop producing the Exynos variant for the Galaxy S20 FE and is planning to release a Snapdragon 865+ model instead.

Galaxy S20 FE will release the Snapdragon 865+ version, and Exynos990 stops production. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 6, 2021

This would mean that we will get to see a slightly upgraded version of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G since the Snapdragon 865+ is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. We may also see other upgrades onboard and a name change for the device, but there is little known on that just yet.

We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as it is only a rumor. However, since the tipster has typically been accurate with his past leaks, there is a high chance that a Snapdragon 865+ powered Galaxy S20 FE will, in fact, see the light of day.