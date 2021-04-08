Govt to Spend Rs. 280 Million to Introduce I-Voting in Pakistan

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs. 280 million for introducing internet voting (i-voting) in the country.

During its meeting on Wednesday chaired by Finance Minister, Hammad Azhar, the ECC earmarked Rs. 280 million for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) for the consultancy and implementation of i-voting.

ALSO READ

PIA Passes IATA Safety Audit for Resuming Flights to US And UK

MoITT had requested the funds from the ECC to hire an independent consultant for carrying out a comprehensive appraisal before introducing i-voting in the country.

MoITT had previously prepared and circulated an Expression of Interest (EoI) after receiving the endorsement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

ALSO READ

PIA Lost Rs. 19 Billion Thanks to Flight Bans

Besides, ECC has approved a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) prepared by the PIA under which 25% workforce of the national carrier will be relieved.

ECC also approved Rs. 457 billion for the restructuring of PIA and Rs. 330 million for the Ministry of Defense for the maintenance of aircraft.