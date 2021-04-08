PIA Passes IATA Safety Audit for Resuming Flights to US And UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has passed the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) International Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) for the restoration of its flights to the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US).

The registration of the national air carrier has been renewed and is valid up to 23 June 2023.

ALSO READ

PIA Lost Rs. 19 Billion Thanks to Flight Bans

According to the details, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will get the audit done by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), after which the PIA will resume flights to the EU, the UK, and the US.

PIA has maintained its IOSA registration since 2005. The IATA conducts an external audit every two years for the renewal of safety registration.

ALSO READ

Cabinet Committee Approves Forensic Audit of PIA and Other SOEs

PIA underwent two verification audits last year — one for limited scope and another full audit that covered flight operations, flight services, quality assurance, safety management, security services, engineering & maintenance, ground handling, flight dispatch, and cargo operations.