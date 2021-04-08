Here’s How You Can Attend Google I/O 2021 For Free

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most in-person events to switch to online platforms and Google’s next I/O event is one of them. The search engine giant’s next developer conference will take place next month and will be hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai once again.

The conference will take place between May 18-20 and since it will be held online, everyone will be able to attend for free. Registration is already open and you can apply for it here.

Once you sign in, Google will ask you about your preferred topics so it can send you customized notifications once the event is closed. Google has also included fun games such as puzzles where you have to find the date for the event.

Google I/O 2021 will be a host to virtual keynotes and workshops with a focus on “company and product news”. Viewers will be able to register for instructor-led Q&A sessions and there will be a Ask Me Anything event with Google product experts. Viewers will also be able to chat with each other through “facilitated forums”.

We are expecting to hear more on Android 12 at this event and much more. Stay tuned for updates.